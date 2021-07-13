The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $401.59

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 401.59 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 400.90 ($5.24), with a volume of 56164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.50 ($5.22).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 393.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

