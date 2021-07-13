The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 97.8% in June

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 122,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 7.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,406 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

