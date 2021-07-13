The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.82 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $5.82, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GS opened at $380.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

