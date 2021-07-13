The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.31.

NYSE:HIG opened at $63.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

