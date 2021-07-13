The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.12. 77,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

