The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NYSE:LSXMA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Sells 51,500 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NYSE:LSXMA) major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $2,272,695.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
LSXMA traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,598. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.79.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
