The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NYSE:LSXMA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Sells 51,500 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NYSE:LSXMA) major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $2,272,695.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LSXMA traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,598. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

