The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEV. Vertical Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE:LEV opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

