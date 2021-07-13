The Merchants Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.80 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 524.29 ($6.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £649.57 million and a PE ratio of -9.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 521.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 537 ($7.02).

In other The Merchants Trust news, insider Karen McKellar bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £15,300 ($19,989.55).

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

