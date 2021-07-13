The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy Sells 20,000 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $250,400.00.
The ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 136,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,806. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.