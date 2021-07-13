The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy Sells 20,000 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $250,400.00.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 136,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,806. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

