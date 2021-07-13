The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of The Pennant Group worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of PNTG opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,893. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.