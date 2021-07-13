The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 346.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 549.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 972,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,314,000 after purchasing an additional 759,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 126,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $336.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

