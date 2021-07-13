The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Swatch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

SWGAY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,543. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.