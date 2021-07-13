The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Update

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,310,000 shares, an increase of 719.6% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.96.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total transaction of $5,718,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,335,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,564.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,633,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,843 shares of company stock worth $22,384,459. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 884.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 816.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 29.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in The Trade Desk by 344.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,239,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,467. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.41, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.68.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

