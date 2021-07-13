The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Update

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,310,000 shares, an increase of 719.6% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.96.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total transaction of $5,718,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,335,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,564.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,633,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,843 shares of company stock worth $22,384,459. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,239,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,467. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.41, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.68.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
