The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) CFO Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00.

The Trade Desk stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. 213,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183,839. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.