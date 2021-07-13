The Transfer Token (TTT) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for $9.97 or 0.00030719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $1.11 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00031055 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,151,688 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.