The Wendy’s Company (NYSE:WEN) Director Douglas H. Martin Sells 16,000 Shares

The Wendy’s Company (NYSE:WEN) Director Douglas H. Martin sold 16,000 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $466,080.00.

NYSE:WEN opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

