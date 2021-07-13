The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,541,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 804,636 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.95% of The Williams Companies worth $273,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after buying an additional 688,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,077,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,660,000 after purchasing an additional 514,433 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

WMB opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

