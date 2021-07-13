The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

The York Water stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.61. The York Water has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $585.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.22.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The York Water will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of The York Water by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The York Water in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in The York Water during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in The York Water by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The York Water during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

