THEKEY (TKY) Trading 53.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $97,719.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

