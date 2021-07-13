TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post $22.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.36 million and the highest is $22.90 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $100.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $201.73 million, with estimates ranging from $177.19 million to $226.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

