TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

TXMD opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $444.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,175,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 112,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

