Thomas F. Lesinski Sells 10,000 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NYSE:NCMI) Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NYSE:NCMI) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00.

NCMI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 906,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,936. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

