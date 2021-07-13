Thomas W. Burnell Buys 10,855 Shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:IDXG) Stock

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:IDXG) CEO Thomas W. Burnell bought 10,855 shares of Interpace Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $94,221.40.

Interpace Biosciences stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $10.51.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

