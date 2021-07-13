ThreeFold Price Tops $0.0591 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $8,638.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00115376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00153442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,424.83 or 0.99969029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.00931526 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

