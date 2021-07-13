Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.10 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,569 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NYSE:RGA opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.