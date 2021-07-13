Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.94 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.91% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

