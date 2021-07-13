Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,523 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEIC opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

