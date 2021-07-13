Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $106.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

