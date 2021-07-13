Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Watsco worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $4,498,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Watsco by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $291.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

