Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,817 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Cognex worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,572,669,000 after purchasing an additional 393,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cognex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $153,924,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of CGNX opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.