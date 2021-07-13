Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

THRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $33.84 on Friday. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,555 shares of company stock worth $935,516. 56.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

