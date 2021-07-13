TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 440,685 shares.The stock last traded at $11.33 and had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 74.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM by 289.5% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,795 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in TIM by 185.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TIM by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TIM by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 452,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

