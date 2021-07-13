Timothy A. Springer Purchases 130,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NYSE:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NYSE:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $6,016,400.00.

Morphic stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. 3,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,035. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

