Timothy John Murphy Sells 25,267 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NYSE:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NYSE:RPAY) CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00.

NYSE RPAY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 390,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,068. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

