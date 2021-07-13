TitanSwap (TITAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.32 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $8.11 or 0.00024937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $433.25 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

