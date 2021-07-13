Titus Wealth Management Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Titus Wealth Management lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 33.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,152 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,236,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 237,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,481,000.

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.94. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,803. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96.

