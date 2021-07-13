Titus Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Titus Wealth Management cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.54. 73,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,862. The company has a market cap of $393.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.87.
In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.