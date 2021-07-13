Titus Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Titus Wealth Management cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.54. 73,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,862. The company has a market cap of $393.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.