Titus Wealth Management Has $11.59 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Titus Wealth Management owned approximately 0.39% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3,608.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 350,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,587. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

