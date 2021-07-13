Titus Wealth Management Has $272,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Titus Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $542.30. 49,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.69. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.