Titus Wealth Management Has $3.34 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Titus Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTLC. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after buying an additional 354,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 87,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 56,795 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 35,787 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. 84,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.