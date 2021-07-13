Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Danske downgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TMRAY stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

