Tornado (TCORE) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $237,633.42 and approximately $47,483.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $39.61 or 0.00119640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00111988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00157819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,135.56 or 1.00095455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.63 or 0.00965525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

