Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,637,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $591.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $550.42. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.26 and a 52-week high of $593.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $36,267,352. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

