Toroso Investments LLC Invests $230,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,729.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,615.56 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,067.59 and a 1 year high of $1,617.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,417.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,664.81.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

