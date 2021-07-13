Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after buying an additional 271,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,021,000 after buying an additional 249,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of FBHS opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.