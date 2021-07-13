Toroso Investments LLC Sells 22,082 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 22,082 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,616 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

