Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR opened at $168.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.87 and a 52-week high of $169.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

