Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.40 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.