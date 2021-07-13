Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) CEO Elizabeth Munoz Sells 252,637 Shares of Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) CEO Elizabeth Munoz sold 252,637 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $4,961,790.68.
NYSE:CURV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. 6,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,418. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $28.98.
About Torrid
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.