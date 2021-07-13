Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Major Shareholder Sells $210,187,083.60 in Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 10,701,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $210,187,083.60. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Torrid stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,418. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $28.98.
About Torrid
