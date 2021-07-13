Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Major Shareholder Sells $210,187,083.60 in Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 10,701,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $210,187,083.60. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Torrid stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,418. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

